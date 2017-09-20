Museum of the Great Plains hosts annual OMA State Conference

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma Museum Association will host its annual State Conference in Lawton for the first time.

The conference begins today and runs through Friday at the Hilton Garden Inn.

This year's conference is hosted by the Museum of the Great Plains and the Lawton-Fort Sill Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The event is expected to bring in quite a number of visitors, with all staff, volunteers, and board members from all of Oklahoma's museums invited to attend.

