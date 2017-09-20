Thousands of emails from DNA analyst may shed light on Holtzclaw case

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma City has recovered thousands of e-mails related to the conviction of a former Oklahoma City police officer that it had initially said were deleted.

Yesterday the city's Litigation Division release over 4,000 e-mails belonging to a DNA analyst whose testimony was used to convict Daniel Holtzclaw two years ago.

The city had claimed that the analyst's e-mails were deleted two months after her retirement earlier this year, but the messages released yesterday were recovered from the hard drive of her work computer.

Some members of the public had questioned why the e-mails related to the case had been deleted.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.