State may present final evidence in Nolen beheading trial today

MOORE, OK (KSWO)- Today the state is expected to finish presenting evidence in the murder trial of Alton Nolen, who is accused of beheading a co-worker three years ago in Moore.

Yesterday, the court heard testimony from investigators and first responders and were also presented with photographs of the crime scene.

However, according to the Cleveland County District Attorney, the trial could still last weeks.

"If we get past the first stage of the trial, we get to the second stage of the trial. That's another probably 10 days of evidence after that,” said Greg Mashburn.

While defense attorneys say there's no doubt that he did kill his coworker, Colleen Hufford, they've argued he should be found not guilty by reason of insanity, claiming that he did not understand that what he was doing was wrong.

