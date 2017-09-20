MedWatch- Spirit of Survival mascot Scamper encourages area kids to participate

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- We are less than 2 weeks away from the 12th annual Spirit of Survival and the deadline to register is next week. The Spirit of Survival mascot Scamper has been making his way around the elementary schools in the area, to encourage more kids to participate.

Kids at Crosby Park Elementary learned a little about what cancer is at their assembly this morning.

"It's like a bad person in your body,” explained 5th-grade student Alexus Smith.

"It like, can cause your hair to fall out. And it can cause you to lose a lot of stuff,” said Samantha Mendoza, 5th grader.

Officials from the Leah M. Fitch Cancer Center came to the school this morning to talk to the kids about cancer, but also to tell them all about the Spirit of Survival, and why they should do it.

"It helps everyone in the cancer center, and we want to help cure cancer,” said Smith.

"Because it's raising money to save people. Like find a cure for cancer,” explained Mendoza.

Dana Moore is the principal at Crosby Park Elementary School, and she knows firsthand the impact the Spirit of Survival has on cancer patients since she was one 6 years ago.

"It was scary, because I had an 18-month-old, and I couldn't lift her up. After the surgery, and then going through chemo, with all the smells. That really bothered me. My family was amazing. They took care of me and stood by me."

Moore says she and the school always participate in the Spirit of Survival.

"We wanted the Cancer Centers to come out and Scamper to come out and kind of put more of a picture with the cancer center. And what having cancer means to families, to students, to teachers, and that it's not just this disease that someone else gets, that it happens right here."

Moore was treated at the Leah M. Fitch Cancer Center and was thankful that it was so close to home. She says not only were her kids supporting her, but the nurses and staff at the cancer center are at the finish lines cheering them on.

"It's not just kids coming out and doing this. We want them to be healthy and fit, and to be aware about these things, but to have those people supporting you that are taking care of you in the hospitals. That they care more than just another patient, or another appointment. You're a real person to them."



The 12th annual Spirit of Survival kicks-off on Saturday, September 30th with a new event-- a bike ride of different distances for the whole family to enjoy and then on Sunday, October 1st, run or walk in any of the five Spirit of Survival race events. For more information and to register, please visit spiritofsurvival.com.



