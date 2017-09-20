MedWatch- Spirit of Survival mascot Scamper encourages area kids to participate

Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.
In a sign he remained short of votes, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused on Tuesday to commit to bringing the legislation up for a vote.
The earthquake struck on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 temblor that killed thousands and came just two hours after earthquake drills were held across Mexico to mark the date.
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.
Today the state is expected to finish presenting evidence in the murder trial of Alton Nolen, who is accused of beheading a co-worker three years ago in Moore. Yesterday, the court heard testimony from investigators and first responders and were also presented with photographs of the crime scene. However, according to the Cleveland County District Attorney, the trial could still last weeks.
