University of Oklahoma President David Boren to step down

President David Boren is retiring. Boren made the announcement just a few hours ago and thanked the University for helping him to “find a purpose greater than himself.”

The 76-year-old has been serving as president since 1994 and said he wanted to retire when the university was at its maximum strength.

"Our faculty has never been stronger. Our students have never had better potential. We've received national recognition in the last few weeks as one of the best public universities in the country."

Boren says he plans to retire on June 30th, 2018 at the end of this school year. He hopes to have a successor named by that time and, if no one has been selected, Boren will remain as president until a new president fills his shoes.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - University of Oklahoma President David Boren, a former Democratic governor and U.S. senator, says he will resign as head of the state's flagship university at the end of the current school year.

Boren announced his plan Wednesday to a standing-room-only crowd of several hundred students, faculty and staff inside OU's performing arts center.

Boren says he will retire June 30, but agreed to stay longer if a successor has not been selected by that time.

He has served as OU's president since 1994, when he stepped down from his U.S. Senate post to accept the position.

Boren has taught a freshman-level political science course every year and has taken particular pride in his dedication to students and fostering a sense of community on the campus.

