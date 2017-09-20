UPDATE: New details in Altus homicide, 4th person arrested

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- A fourth person has been arrested in connection to the August 20th homicide of Jared Allen Holmes.

Melisha Ann Torres, 37, was charged today with 1st-degree murder and conspiracy.

Torres has been in the Jackson County Jail since August 21st on unrelated charges.

Torres originally reported the homicide to police. Investigators now believe Torres assisted in setting up a drug deal in which the suspect, Marielle Trey Smith, had intended to rob the victim, Jared Holmes.

Investigators believe Holmes was shot and killed on Sunday night at around 9:00 p.m. After the murder, Smith, his girlfriend Ryan McKenzie Fields and a third suspect, Marquis Deshawn Johnson, assisted in removing the body from the murder scene at the home of Melisha Torres.

Holmes body was discovered on Aug. 22nd on a rural road Northwest of Frederick.

