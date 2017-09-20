Velma-Alma Public Schools upgrading cafeteria

VELMA-ALMA, OK (KSWO) -The Velma Alma-School District will be modernizing their school cafeteria, thanks to the support of the community and its approval of 350,000 bond. The bond was passed in last week's special election with more than 96 percent of the vote. The school's current cafeteria facility will be torn down and re-built from the ground up.

Superintendent Raymond Rice said the bond will not be funded through a tax increase, but instead takes the place of a previous 350,000 bond that was already paid off. He said the school's cafeteria has been in place for a very long time and has outlived its usefulness.



"I'm not certain when it became the cafeteria, we work in a district that has buildings that date back to the 1950's," said Rice.

The building is showing its age and that's why district officials proposed the bond.

"For example new counter tops and new counters, new mixing equipment will be placed in the kitchen. If you look at the walls in the dinning halls and in the front of the cafeteria where there is some missing tile all that will be removed and replaced," said Rice.

A walk-in freezer and refrigerator will also be added and the facility will have new restrooms. While its a big benefit for teachers and students it will also be something the community can use as well.

"This facility is actually still in use and we have outside entities that come in and use our cafeteria and dining hall. We want to make it be a show place. Our plans are to modernize it and renovate it. Everyone is excited," said Rice.

Rice said the renovations wouldn't be possible without the people of Velma-Alma.

"I think when you look at the results of the election where 96.4 of our district voted in favor of and that just speaks to the fact that they recognize the needs and we are thrilled to have that type of support," said Rice.

Rice said construction on the new cafeteria will start on the last day of school in May, and they hope to have it finished before the new school years starts.

