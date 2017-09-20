Velma-Alma Public Schools upgrading cafeteria

Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.
Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.
In a sign he remained short of votes, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused on Tuesday to commit to bringing the legislation up for a vote.
In a sign he remained short of votes, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused on Tuesday to commit to bringing the legislation up for a vote.
The earthquake struck on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 temblor that killed thousands and came just two hours after earthquake drills were held across Mexico to mark the date.
The earthquake struck on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 temblor that killed thousands and came just two hours after earthquake drills were held across Mexico to mark the date.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Hurricane Maria is lashing Puerto Rico with devastating winds.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Hurricane Maria is lashing Puerto Rico with devastating winds.
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.