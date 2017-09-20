Lawton resident from Puerto Rico concerned about family in Hurricane

In a sign he remained short of votes, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused on Tuesday to commit to bringing the legislation up for a vote.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Hurricane Maria is lashing Puerto Rico with devastating winds.
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.
The earthquake struck on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 temblor that killed thousands and came just two hours after earthquake drills were held across Mexico to mark the date.
The Velma Alma-School District will be modernizing their school cafeteria, thanks to the support of the community and its approval of 350,000 bond. The bond was passed in last week's special election with more than 96 percent of the vote. The school's current cafeteria facility will be torn down and re-built from the ground up.
