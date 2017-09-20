Butterfly garden added to Elmer Thomas Park

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A haven for migrating butterflies has been placed on the north side of Elmer Thomas Park.

With Lawton in middle of the monarch migration path, Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority said they hope to see many butterflies in the haven as they head south.

The garden was filled with numerous butterfly-friendly plants, like milkweed.

LETA Chairman Jay Burk said they've already seen some traffic at the butterfly garden and thinks it's just the beginning as the area heads into the cooler months. He hopes others will enjoy seeing these winged beauties as well.

“We honestly believe that it will see many, many busloads of students come here to check it out especially if we start to see them migrate through here,” Burk said. “They migrate down into Mexico and then back up every single year. This isn't something that's going to happen once and then go away.”

Burk hopes this is just the beginning and more people will get involved and plant to attract more butterflies.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.