Museum state conference held in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Museum Association is holding its annual state conference this week and for the first time, they're holding it in Lawton.

The OMA conference is a chance for experts in the field to get together and learn how to better maintain museums.

This year is also special because it gives the Museum of the Great Plains a chance to showcase their recent renovations – a chance Lawton Mayor Fred Fitch is grateful for.

"It's just so great to be able to showcase that, and it's an asset to the community, to be able to come here and see all the different things that are on display," Fitch said.

The conference runs until Friday.

