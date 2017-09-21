OKC officer indicted after allegedly helping thieves

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- An Oklahoma City police officer has been charged in federal court, accusing of helping thieves from out of state.

According to authorities, he helped a woman charged with conspiracy for selling items stolen outside of Oklahoma. She was charged in January. In March and June, several more defendants were added to the case.

The indictment claims some of the individuals received stolen property including ATVs and utility task vehicles with the intention of selling them in Oklahoma. The newest indictment claims one defendant asked the OKC officer to search for a certain stolen vehicle in an FBI database before she was caught. He later lied to a dispatcher about why he searched for it.

"When you have a security clearance, you have a duty to live up to your clearance... You never reveal that to anybody outside the police department...You never tell anybody that."

He's charged with failing to inform law enforcement about the felony he was made aware of. The indictment claims he later lied to an FBI investigator. He is on paid administrative leave from the Oklahoma City Police Department.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A federal grand jury has indicted an Oklahoma City police officer on charges of concealing a federal crime and making a false statement to investigators who were looking into an interstate theft ring.

The two-count indictment was returned Wednesday against 25-year-old Weston Slater of Yukon, who has been on administrative leave since Nov. 10.

The indictment alleges Slater used a police department computer at the request of a conspirator to determine whether a certain vehicle had been stolen in Texas. It further alleges that he made a false statement to the FBI when he claimed he didn't access a police database to search for information on certain law enforcement officers.

If convicted, Slater faces up to three years in prison on the first count and five years on the second.

