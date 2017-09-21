UPDATE: Tractor trailer overturns near Lawton landfill - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

UPDATE: Tractor trailer overturns near Lawton landfill

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A semi-truck turned over this morning after taking a turn too fast near Highway 36 and Highway 277.

Troopers say the man was driving northbound on 277 when he attempted to turn west onto Highway 36. They say he took the turn too fast and turned over. 

The driver had minor scrapes and bruises but was not transported to the hospital. 

The westbound lanes of Highway 36 were blocked for several hours while crews attempted to upright the truck and clear the roadway.

