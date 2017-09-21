Survey shows Oklahomans are in favor of tax increase on oil and gas production

OK (KSWO)- Days ahead of the recently called special legislative session, new poll numbers show that most Oklahomans may be in favor of a controversial tax at the heart of this year's budget debates.

The poll put out by the Oklahoma Energy Producers Alliance shows 67-percent of the state supports raising the Gross Production Tax on oil and gas production from two-percent to seven-percent.

The tax used to be set at seven-percent but was lowered to create incentives for companies to bring their business to Oklahoma. In a statement, the president of the Oklahoma Oil and Gas Association defended the current tax rate, saying:

"When Oklahomans are pressed, they don't want tax increases that will put at risk Oklahoma's slow economic recovery and the recent job creation."

It's not clear if the Gross Production Tax will be brought up at the special session set to begin on Monday, to address a budget shortfall in the hundreds of millions.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.