Oklahoma sports agent pleads guilty to federal tax charges - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma sports agent pleads guilty to federal tax charges

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An Oklahoma sports marketing agent has pleaded guilty to making false statements on federal tax returns for a foundation established by a former star defensive lineman for the University of Oklahoma.

Federal prosecutors say 58-year-old William G. Horn of Edmond pleaded guilty on Wednesday to making false statements on federal tax returns for The Tommie Harris Foundation in 2011 and 2012.

Authorities say Horn allegedly diverted $136,620 to personal bank accounts and made $39,205 in personal purchases with a foundation credit card in 2011. In 2012, he allegedly diverted $129,451 and made $41,125 in personal purchases.

Harris won the 2003 Lombardi Award as the nation's top college lineman and went on to play in the NFL for the Chicago Bears and San Diego Chargers as well as three Pro Bowls.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

