Lawton man identified as suspect in chase, shootout overnight with OHP

A Lawton man has been hospitalized following a pursuit with law enforcement.

Just before 3:00 a.m., an Oklahoma City Police Department officer tried to pull over a vehicle driving on a flat tire. The driver, Patrick Smith, 32, immediately began firing shots at the police officer and a chase ensued.

During the pursuit, Smith continued to drive erratically and continued firing his weapon at an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper who was assisting in the pursuit. The trooper returned fire then performed a Tactical Vehicle Intervention on the suspect’s vehicle. The vehicle departed the roadway to the right and rolled one time, coming to rest right side up.

Smith and his passenger were ejected from the vehicle. Smith was treated for a gunshot wound to the right shoulder and other minor injuries from the vehicle accident.

He’s booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on the following preliminary charges: 

1.   Aggravated attempting to elude

2.   Shooting with intent to kill

3.   Use of vehicle to facilitate discharge of firearm

4.   Assault with a deadly weapon

5.   Possession of a firearm

6.   Possession of a firearm in commission of a felony

7.   Transporting a loaded firearm in vehicle

8.   Pointing a deadly weapon at another

The female passenger is in critical condition due to injuries sustained when the suspect’s vehicle rolled.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

