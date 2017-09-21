Trooper, driver shoot at each other during Oklahoma pursuit - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Trooper, driver shoot at each other during Oklahoma pursuit

Source RNN Source RNN

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A police pursuit in Oklahoma City that included a rolling gun battle between the fleeing driver and a state trooper ended when the driver crashed his pickup.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Capt. Paul Timmons says the chase began about 2:50 a.m. Thursday when an officer tried to stop the truck for driving with a flat tire.

Timmons says the driver refused to stop and fired at the pursuing officer. He says a state trooper then joined the pursuit, and was also fired on by the driver. The trooper returned fire, striking the driver in the shoulder.

Authorities say the driver was hospitalized in good condition and a female passenger was hospitalized in critical condition.

No names have been released.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • A stunned Puerto Rico seeks to rebuild after Hurricane Maria

    A stunned Puerto Rico seeks to rebuild after Hurricane Maria

    Thursday, September 21 2017 3:46 AM EDT2017-09-21 07:46:11 GMT
    Thursday, September 21 2017 2:19 PM EDT2017-09-21 18:19:38 GMT

    Maria hit the island Wednesday morning as a Category 4 storm with 155 mph winds, the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in over 80 years.

    Maria hit the island Wednesday morning as a Category 4 storm with 155 mph winds, the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in over 80 years.

  • Mueller investigators seek documents from the White House

    Mueller investigators seek documents from the White House

    Thursday, September 21 2017 4:15 AM EDT2017-09-21 08:15:50 GMT
    Thursday, September 21 2017 2:18 PM EDT2017-09-21 18:18:38 GMT

    Though the full scope of the investigation is not clear, the information requests make evident at least some of the areas that Mueller and his team of prosecutors intend to look into and also reveal a strong interest in certain of Trump's actions as president.

    Though the full scope of the investigation is not clear, the information requests make evident at least some of the areas that Mueller and his team of prosecutors intend to look into and also reveal a strong interest in certain of Trump's actions as president.

  • Huge sea turtles slowly coming back from brink of extinction

    Huge sea turtles slowly coming back from brink of extinction

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 2:41 PM EDT2017-09-20 18:41:02 GMT
    Thursday, September 21 2017 2:18 PM EDT2017-09-21 18:18:13 GMT
    Sea turtle populations around the world are doing better, crawling back from what was once the brink of extinction.
    Sea turtle populations around the world are doing better, crawling back from what was once the brink of extinction.
    •   
Powered by Frankly