Trooper, driver shoot at each other during Oklahoma pursuit

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A police pursuit in Oklahoma City that included a rolling gun battle between the fleeing driver and a state trooper ended when the driver crashed his pickup.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Capt. Paul Timmons says the chase began about 2:50 a.m. Thursday when an officer tried to stop the truck for driving with a flat tire.

Timmons says the driver refused to stop and fired at the pursuing officer. He says a state trooper then joined the pursuit, and was also fired on by the driver. The trooper returned fire, striking the driver in the shoulder.

Authorities say the driver was hospitalized in good condition and a female passenger was hospitalized in critical condition.

No names have been released.

