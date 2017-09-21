VOTE NOW: Duncan coach is in the running for U.S. Cellular’s Mos - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

VOTE NOW: Duncan coach is in the running for U.S. Cellular’s Most Valuable Coach program

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) –  A Duncan coach is in the running for Most Valuable Coach. Head over to TheMostValuableCoach.com/vote/ to vote for Andrew Bowers.

The winning coach will receive a $50,000 donation to the charitable organization of their choosing or their high school athletic department and a trip to Orlando.

Coach Bowers is a swim coach at Duncan High School. He is active in church and leads several community service projects. He recently started a community swim team for nontraditional students in the area.

"It’s not teaching them to swim, but teaching them how to be men and women," explained Bowers.

U.S. Cellular’s Most Valuable Coach program aims at honoring high school coaches who lead by example, strengthen their teams and give back to their communities.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

