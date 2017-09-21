Former Cameron University professor to be inducted into OK Higher Education Hall of Fame

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Former Cameron University professor Tony Allison is one of ten leaders to be inducted into The Oklahoma Higher Education Heritage Society Higher Education Hall of Fame.

Tony M. Allison founded the debate and forensics program at the university and coached its teams to several national championships during his years at Cameron University. He also established a speech and debate summer camp for high school students that ranks among the top in the nation.

The dinner and induction ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2017, in the Nigh Center on the University of Central Oklahoma campus. Tickets are $75 each. Further information is available at www.ohehs.org.

