Former Cameron University professor to be inducted into OK Highe - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Former Cameron University professor to be inducted into OK Higher Education Hall of Fame

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Former Cameron University professor Tony Allison is one of ten leaders to be inducted into The Oklahoma Higher Education Heritage Society Higher Education Hall of Fame.

Tony M. Allison founded the debate and forensics program at the university and coached its teams to several national championships during his years at Cameron University. He also established a speech and debate summer camp for high school students that ranks among the top in the nation.

The dinner and induction ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2017, in the Nigh Center on the University of Central Oklahoma campus. Tickets are $75 each. Further information is available at www.ohehs.org.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Body found at collapsed Mexico school; girl still trapped

    Body found at collapsed Mexico school; girl still trapped

    Thursday, September 21 2017 2:05 AM EDT2017-09-21 06:05:54 GMT
    Thursday, September 21 2017 2:16 PM EDT2017-09-21 18:16:49 GMT

    A delicate effort to reach a young girl buried in the rubble of her school stretched into a daylong vigil, much of it broadcast across Mexico as rescue workers still struggled in rain and darkness early Thursday trying to reach her.

    A delicate effort to reach a young girl buried in the rubble of her school stretched into a daylong vigil, much of it broadcast across Mexico as rescue workers still struggled in rain and darkness early Thursday trying to reach her.

  • Mueller investigators seek documents from the White House

    Mueller investigators seek documents from the White House

    Thursday, September 21 2017 4:15 AM EDT2017-09-21 08:15:50 GMT
    Thursday, September 21 2017 2:16 PM EDT2017-09-21 18:16:05 GMT

    Though the full scope of the investigation is not clear, the information requests make evident at least some of the areas that Mueller and his team of prosecutors intend to look into and also reveal a strong interest in certain of Trump's actions as president.

    Though the full scope of the investigation is not clear, the information requests make evident at least some of the areas that Mueller and his team of prosecutors intend to look into and also reveal a strong interest in certain of Trump's actions as president.

  • A stunned Puerto Rico seeks to rebuild after Hurricane Maria

    A stunned Puerto Rico seeks to rebuild after Hurricane Maria

    Thursday, September 21 2017 3:46 AM EDT2017-09-21 07:46:11 GMT
    Thursday, September 21 2017 2:15 PM EDT2017-09-21 18:15:43 GMT

    Maria hit the island Wednesday morning as a Category 4 storm with 155 mph winds, the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in over 80 years.

    Maria hit the island Wednesday morning as a Category 4 storm with 155 mph winds, the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in over 80 years.

    •   
Powered by Frankly