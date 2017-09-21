More than 90 longhorns sold at another successful WMWR auction - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

More than 90 longhorns sold at another successful WMWR auction

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
INDIAHOMA, OK (KSWO)- Over 90 Longhorns were sold this morning at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge annual auction.

People come from all over to purchase the Longhorns and bull semen from the Refuge. The prices varied from several hundred dollars to thousands of dollars per longhorn.

Auctioneer Dub Venable says he loves the pure genetics of this cattle.

“These cattle come from a background. The original herd that was put back here in the refugees started in the 30s. They put this herd here and its pure longhorn genetics that they keep here.”

Most of the money from this Longhorn sale goes directly back the Wildlife Refuge. Twenty-five percent of it goes back to Comanche County as a way of paying property taxes.

