Altus Wal-Mart, 2 associates celebrate 35 years

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- The Altus Walmart hit a milestone today. It is their 35th birthday.

And, to make this day even more special, there are two associates that have been at the store since its grand opening. Pharmacy OTC Manager Barbara Abway and Paint and Hardware Manager Mildred Ridge began their career for Walmart back in 1982.

We caught up with them today and Abway says they've come a long way since back then.

"We have so much technology at our disposal, it makes our jobs so much easier. So, I think the technology has been awesome and the stuff we've gotten in the last few months has been awesome. I can't wait to see what we get in the future.”

We also spoke with Mildred and she said: "time flies when you're having fun.” We asked her how much longer she'd stay and she said she'll keep working until she can't work anymore.

