Fire and EMS had to be called to Whittier Elementary School around 4 p.m. on Thursday after a busload of kids were affected by pepper spray.

School officials told us a kid brought pepper spray on the bus and sprayed a small amount into the air. They say all of the children's parents were notified of the situation and no major injuries resulted from the incident.

The kids were being released to their parents when they arrived at the school.

