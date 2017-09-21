Lawton resident, family in Puerto Rico weathered storm - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton resident, family in Puerto Rico weathered storm

By Chelsea Floyd, Multimedia Journalist
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-A Lawton resident is relieved to finally hear back from her family riding out the storm in Puerto Rico.


Jenyann Roig's whole family is in Puerto Rico.


She said she visits the island every three years and was just there two months ago.


Wednesday, she heard back from her cousin during the storm and got the confirmation she needed---they are all safe.


However, the damage from the storm caused the roof on their grandmothers back porch to fly off.


Roig said luckily that was the only damage unfortunately the storm has left her family shook.

"My grandparents as well that's all they could say was it is just horrible,” said Roig. “Riding it out was horrible. It was the worst thing they ever had to go through."


She said six of her family members are in one apartment still without electricity.


All they can do now is pray for recovery.

