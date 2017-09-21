Local woman collecting letters for bullied child - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Local woman collecting letters for bullied child

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KSWO) (Source: KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - An Elgin woman, moved by the story of a young boy from Idaho bullied for the way he looks, is collecting letters with words of encouragement to send to him.

The boy's father says his seven-year-old son, Jackson, has no friends and the kids at school are calling him ugly and a freak daily, leading the young boy to talk about suicide. In the post, he asks parents to educate their kids about special needs.

Jackson has Treacher Collins Syndrome which affects the development of facial bones and tissue. He has endured several surgeries and has more to come.

Inga Wells saw the story on Facebook and was deeply affected. It’s stayed in her mind since then, and she decided that she wanted to write a letter to Jackson and his mom.

"I wanted to reach out, just me personally by myself and then I thought I could include my kids and I could use that time to teach them about bullying," Wells said.

After writing a letter to Jackson, and another to his mother, she decided she wanted to do more — so she encouraged her friends to write.

"This is what we should be doing,” she said. “This is just reaching out to another human. This is empathizing with people. The parents were desperately pleading for other parents to teach their kids about acceptance and about bullying and the cause and effect that it can have on another child."

The letters are filled with encouraging words like, "No matter what the bullies may say you have many people cheering you on."

Another read, "When it rains look for rainbows when it's dark look for stars."

And one simply said, "We love you."

"Most every single one of them tells him to stay positive,” Wells said. “The more he reads to himself stay positive stay positive it very well may resonate. It very well may change this boy’s life."

She said the letters are truly something to be proud of.

"We have a beautiful community whenever it comes to rising up and coming together and doing the greater good for the people within our community and I just wanted to be able to extend that same power of love that we give within our own community, extend that further and this is going to go all the way to Idaho," Wells said.

Anyone wanting to write to Jackson can take a letter to Wells at the Lawton-Fort Sill Economic Development Corporation off Gore. 

They can also send it directly to Jackson Bezzant at P.O. Box 1563 Idaho Falls, ID 83403.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:13 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:13:07 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:06 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:06:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.

  • Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Saturday, May 26 2018 6:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 10:03:13 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:05 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:05:46 GMT
    A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

  • Subtropical Storm Alberto still chugging toward Gulf

    Subtropical Storm Alberto still chugging toward Gulf

    Saturday, May 26 2018 5:23 AM EDT2018-05-26 09:23:12 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:03:58 GMT
    A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)

    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

    •   
Powered by Frankly