Local woman collecting letters for bullied child

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - An Elgin woman, moved by the story of a young boy from Idaho bullied for the way he looks, is collecting letters with words of encouragement to send to him.

The boy's father says his seven-year-old son, Jackson, has no friends and the kids at school are calling him ugly and a freak daily, leading the young boy to talk about suicide. In the post, he asks parents to educate their kids about special needs.

Jackson has Treacher Collins Syndrome which affects the development of facial bones and tissue. He has endured several surgeries and has more to come.

Inga Wells saw the story on Facebook and was deeply affected. It’s stayed in her mind since then, and she decided that she wanted to write a letter to Jackson and his mom.



"I wanted to reach out, just me personally by myself and then I thought I could include my kids and I could use that time to teach them about bullying," Wells said.



After writing a letter to Jackson, and another to his mother, she decided she wanted to do more — so she encouraged her friends to write.



"This is what we should be doing,” she said. “This is just reaching out to another human. This is empathizing with people. The parents were desperately pleading for other parents to teach their kids about acceptance and about bullying and the cause and effect that it can have on another child."



The letters are filled with encouraging words like, "No matter what the bullies may say you have many people cheering you on."

Another read, "When it rains look for rainbows when it's dark look for stars."

And one simply said, "We love you."



"Most every single one of them tells him to stay positive,” Wells said. “The more he reads to himself stay positive stay positive it very well may resonate. It very well may change this boy’s life."



She said the letters are truly something to be proud of.



"We have a beautiful community whenever it comes to rising up and coming together and doing the greater good for the people within our community and I just wanted to be able to extend that same power of love that we give within our own community, extend that further and this is going to go all the way to Idaho," Wells said.

Anyone wanting to write to Jackson can take a letter to Wells at the Lawton-Fort Sill Economic Development Corporation off Gore.

They can also send it directly to Jackson Bezzant at P.O. Box 1563 Idaho Falls, ID 83403.

