Rodeo star Bryson Sechrist competes in hometown

APACHE, OK (KSWO) - The 2017 Apache Stampede PRCA rodeo kicks off Friday. Apache native, and calf roper Bryson Sechrist is competing.

Sechrist went to college for rodeo at Western Oklahoma State College then to Northwestern Oklahoma State University.

He's currently in the top 20 in the world for tie-down roping.



Last year, Sechrist fell just short of qualifying for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Vegas.

Bryson made a trip down to the station earlier in the week to do an interview with 7 News about the rodeo this weekend, and a little about his career.



25 year old Bryson Sechrist has rodeo in his blood.



"My Dad he tie-down roped, bull-dogged a little bit. My uncle bull-dogged,” Sechrist said. “Started roping when I was like 4--5ish. Then won a saddle when I was 6."



Bryson said he first got on a horse when he was around 2 and it's been a passion ever since.



"I'm sure I've fell off when I was 2 or 3 and they just put me back on. Because it's all I've wanted to do, was ride horses," Sechrist said.



In college, Bryson won the region 2 years in a row, and went on to the college finals twice. He finished 4th in tie-down his second time around. He said rodeo is just as competitive at the college level.



"College rodeo is like a step before professional, and it helped out a lot to get ready for the next step," Sechrist said.



Last year, he ended up missing the NFR by about $4,000. With the Finals just around the corner in December, every run matters.



"I'm in the exact same spot I was last year. I'm on that bubble,” Sechrist said. “These next 2 weeks are really crucial. If I win--If I do good at most of them, I think I'll have a pretty good chance."



Bryson and his horse Spiderman have been busy all season going from arena to arena. He says it's a dream come true to do what he loves.



"Some people don't like it, but I love it. It's just rope, jump on a plane, or truck, go as fast as you can to get to the next one,” Sechrist said.



Bryson and his traveling partner Hunter Herrin, are both from Apache. Bryson said they enjoy getting to compete in their hometown and this rodeo is just as important as the next.

"No other town I'd rather be in,” Sechrist said. “I love Apache, Oklahoma. They love rodeo. And they love me and Hunter. They're always supporting us. And it puts a little bit more pressure on me. And it's one of the last rodeos of the year. Puts a lot more pressure on me, because it's crunch time. Need to win--and hometown--it's going to be tough."



Bryson says there are around 70 ropers competing at the Apache Stampede Rodeo, and most of them are top dogs.



The Apache Stampede rodeo starts today, with the slack Friday at 6pm. The main rodeo events begin at 2pm Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 4 to 10.

It will be at the Apache City Park.

