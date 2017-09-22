8 foot python found by John & Cook's BBQ patron - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

8 foot python found by John & Cook's BBQ patron

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
Connect
(Image provided by Kermit Parks) (Image provided by Kermit Parks)
(Image provided by Kermit Parks)
(Image provided by Kermit Parks) (Image provided by Kermit Parks)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A lunch customer reportedly stumbled over an 8-foot python at John & Cook's Real Pit BBQ yesterday afternoon.

Kermit Parks that he was attempting to enter the restaurant's door when he felt resistance. That's when he realized it was a snake. Understandably, everyone fled the restaurant.

However, a patron who has experience with snakes was able to retrieve the snake. 

No one was injured. It is unclear where the snake came from.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

