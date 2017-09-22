8 foot python found by John & Cook's BBQ patron

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A lunch customer reportedly stumbled over an 8-foot python at John & Cook's Real Pit BBQ yesterday afternoon.

Kermit Parks that he was attempting to enter the restaurant's door when he felt resistance. That's when he realized it was a snake. Understandably, everyone fled the restaurant.

However, a patron who has experience with snakes was able to retrieve the snake.

No one was injured. It is unclear where the snake came from.

