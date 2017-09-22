Pedestrian in critical condition following Altus hit and run cra - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Pedestrian in critical condition following Altus hit and run crash

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- There was a hit and run accident involving a pedestrian reported just before 8:30 P.M. last night in Altus.

Altus Police officers responded to the 600 block of South Navajo and discovered an unconscious male. Jerry Lee Ashford, 62, was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a pickup. The driver left the scene after the accident.

The roadway south of the railroad tracks was closed for over an hour as a result of the investigation. Ashford was transported to an area hospital then flown to an Oklahoma City hospital.

Police are looking for a 1997-2003 Ford F-150 Pickup, two-tone in color, white over light blue or light grey, with a toolbox and damage to the front right portion.  This vehicle was last seen headed East Bound from the 700 block of East Broadway. Anyone with information about this vehicle or a possible driver to contact the Altus police department at 580 482-4121 or Altus Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580 482-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

