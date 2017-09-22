One person taken into custody following standoff with Chickasha police

CHICKASHA, OK (KSWO)- One person was in custody at last check after a standoff with police in Chickasha. This happened last night at the Watson Estates Manufactured Home Community. That's on South 4th Street in Chickasha.

Police say the man barricaded himself in his home, and they believed he had a gun. Eventually, he handed himself over to authorities and no one was hurt. It's not clear what led up to the standoff.

