Colorado man denies killing, dismembering ex-girlfriend

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado man has pleaded not guilty to charges that allege he killed and dismembered his ex-girlfriend.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports 32-year-old Adam Densmore entered not guilty pleas on Friday to first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Ashley Mead along with tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. A trial was set for April.

Densmore is jailed without bond.

Mead was last seen on Feb. 12 and reported missing two days later along with her 1-year-old daughter with Densmore. Densmore and the child were found near Tulsa, Oklahoma on Feb. 16. Mead's torso was found in a suitcase a short time later. No other remains have been found, but a landfill in Arkansas was searched.

Prosecutors believe Mead was killed in Boulder and dismembered at Densmore's parents' house in Louisiana.

Information from: Daily Camera, http://www.dailycamera.com/

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.