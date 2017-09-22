County Health Departments to Begin Flu Clinics Oct. 2

OK (KSWO)- County health departments will begin offering flu vaccines statewide on October 2nd.

Flu vaccination is recommended each year for everyone 6 months of age and older.

“We are especially encouraging those in the age group of 18-64 to get their flu vaccination,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Terry Cline. “During the 2016-17 flu season, there were 715 hospitalizations and 28 deaths among this age group.”

In addition to getting a flu vaccination, people 65 years of age and older, and those with chronic health conditions should ask their health care provider about being vaccinated against pneumococcal pneumonia.

For more information, call a local county health department or visit the OSDH website at www.health.ok.gov.

