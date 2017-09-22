Chickasha man to be charged in shooting that injured seven officers

GRADY COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Alex Klingler is expected to be formally charged in Grady County court with 3 counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and 11 counts of shooting with intent to kill this afternoon.

The charges stem from a standoff and shootout last weekend in Chickasha in which seven officers were injured.

According to authorities, officers were serving a warrant for attempted kidnapping and aggravated assault. A woman with two broken wrists called the police and said she had escaped.

When officers arrived on the scene, Klingler barricaded himself inside his home and fired multiple shots. Two officers were sent to the hospital. Five other officers were injured.

Klinger eventually surrendered after being shot in the abdomen and back. He is currently in the Grady County Jail.

