Lawton Vet Center holds balloon release for those suffering from Alzheimer’s

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Dozens of balloons were released outside the Lawton Veterans Center this morning. It was all to remember and honor those suffering from Alzheimer's.

The center held their Alzheimer's awareness event today. There were about 150 people there. The balloons each had a name on them of a loved one who has or had Alzheimer's.

A new handicap-accessible swing was also unveiled.

The center hopes the main takeaway from today was keeping Alzheimer's in people's minds.

"We've got to keep people aware. there is new education coming out all the time about Alzheimer’s. Dementia is a big umbrella but Alzheimer’s is the one being diagnosed the most under that umbrella and we've got to keep people aware.”

Recreation Activities Coordinator Michelle Dean tells us many of their patients are suffering from dementia but stresses no two dementia patients are the same. She says we must find a cure.



“It's all about how we make these veterans feel safe, secure, loved, no matter what's going on in their minds.”

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.