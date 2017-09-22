Jackson Co man faces re-trial for shooting death of son-in-law

JACKSON COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- The re-trial is underway for the man accused of shooting his son-in-law to death in Jackson County. This happened back in 2016.

Last year, a jury declared a mistrial.

Investigators say Drury shot and killed Jeffrey Garrison -- and then turned himself into the Sheriff's office. Before the shooting, surveillance video showed him buying shotgun shells.

The re-trial has been going on for one week now.

