Firefighters save three dogs from Lawton house fire

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A house fire in Lawton this morning remains under investigation.

It happened on the 7200 block of Willow Creek. Fire crews responded just before 10:00 a.m. Smoke was coming from the attic and the garage.

Firefighters rescued three dogs that were inside the home. The family was not there at the time.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, but we're told it does NOT look suspicious.

