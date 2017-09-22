Oklahoma food banks benefit from Starbucks donations

OK (KSWO)- Starbucks and Feeding America are leading a national effort to provide nourishing, ready-to-eat meals to people in need of food assistance.

Starbucks has set a goal to rescue 100 percent of unsold food each night from its more than 8,000 U.S. stores.

Unsold food from 30 Oklahoma Starbucks stores will be donated to the Regional Food Bank. This program is operational in 21 stores including Ardmore, Enid, Lawton, Moore, Norman, Shawnee, Yukon, Midwest City and Stillwater.

Already nearly 13,000 pounds of food have been donated- that’s more than 10,700 meals for children, families, and seniors facing hunger.

