Oklahoma food banks benefit from Starbucks donations - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Oklahoma food banks benefit from Starbucks donations

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
Connect

OK (KSWO)- Starbucks and Feeding America are leading a national effort to provide nourishing, ready-to-eat meals to people in need of food assistance. 

Starbucks has set a goal to rescue 100 percent of unsold food each night from its more than 8,000 U.S. stores. 

Unsold food from 30 Oklahoma Starbucks stores will be donated to the Regional Food Bank. This program is operational in 21 stores including Ardmore, Enid, Lawton, Moore, Norman, Shawnee, Yukon, Midwest City and Stillwater. 

Already nearly 13,000 pounds of food have been donated- that’s more than 10,700 meals for children, families, and seniors facing hunger.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:13 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:13:07 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:06 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:06:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.

  • Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Saturday, May 26 2018 6:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 10:03:13 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:05 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:05:46 GMT
    A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

  • Subtropical Storm Alberto still chugging toward Gulf

    Subtropical Storm Alberto still chugging toward Gulf

    Saturday, May 26 2018 5:23 AM EDT2018-05-26 09:23:12 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:03:58 GMT
    A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)

    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

    •   
Powered by Frankly