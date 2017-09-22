New fence to stop pedestrians from crossing highway - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

New fence to stop pedestrians from crossing highway

By Re'Chelle Turner, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-In the past several weeks you may have seen workers with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation putting up black fences along I-44 starting at Gore Boulevard and going down to Lee Boulevard. They are working with the City of Lawton to keep people from crossing the highway.

Putting fences along I-44 has been a project in the works since 2013. Council members reached out to ODOT to start the planning process.

"We worked with them to find the right design and to find the right fence for the area," said Roberts.

The fences are 8 feet tall, they stretch 11,000 feet  I-44 on both sides of the interstate from Gore to Lee Boulevards. ODOT is funding the 450,000 project.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said in the past 5 years 3 people have been killed while trying to cross I-44.

"Its pretty scary we don't want any fatalities and pedestrian access to do. Not only does it affect the pedestrians but also our traffic in the area  we don't want anybody to be injured," said Roberts.

Duncan Residency Manager for ODOT Colton Roberts said crossing the interstate to get to the casino is nothing new.  Many people try to cross the I-44 and being a busy interstate with drivers traveling 70-plus, those people trying to cross have been lucky. 

"There has been multiple near misses. We can't even count because there are so many we don't know about which is better than fatalities but still its not a great thing for anybody to be crossing the highway especially that speed and how busy it is," said Roberts.

City Manager Jerry Ihler said before the project started there was only a 3-strand barbed wired fence and it didn't stop people from getting over or around the fence. Ihler said he's pleased to have a working relationship with ODOT.
 
"It is a plus because they were able to get the fence up in a timely manner and two we were also able to obtain a grant for a pedestrian sidewalk with ODOT funding greater than 50 percent of the project," said Ihler.

Construction started in July and is expected to be complete in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:13 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:13:07 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:06 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:06:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.

  • Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Saturday, May 26 2018 6:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 10:03:13 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:05 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:05:46 GMT
    A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

  • Subtropical Storm Alberto still chugging toward Gulf

    Subtropical Storm Alberto still chugging toward Gulf

    Saturday, May 26 2018 5:23 AM EDT2018-05-26 09:23:12 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:03:58 GMT
    A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)

    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

    •   
Powered by Frankly