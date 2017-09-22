Randy Ward grew up in Cache. He earned his broadcasting degree from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2006.

After working at the campus TV station at UCO, Randy landed a job in San Angelo, Texas where he served as Sports Director for 8 years and Assistant News Director for 3 years. Those experiences paved the way for him to return to Oklahoma and join the KSWO Good Morning Texoma team in 2017.

Outside of the newsroom, you’ll find Randy at the Lawton Speedway on Saturday nights and at sporting events cheering on his siblings and his many nieces and nephews. Randy is married to Kristen and they have a toddler named Wyatt who is expecting to become a big brother in early 2018.