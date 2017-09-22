Victor Copeland convicted in shooting

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Lawton man accused of shooting two brothers in 2014, killing one of them, has been found guilty.



After about three hours of deliberation, the jury unanimously found Victor Copeland guilty on all charges except conspiracy to commit murder in the second degree.



Guilty charges include shooting with intent to kill, possession of drugs, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction and accessory after the fact.



In 2014, Copeland shot brothers Robert and Allen Anderson.



Robert survived the shooting, but his brother Allen died from his injuries.



Copeland was arrested 24 hours later.



On all the charges Copeland was convicted, the jury recommended a total of 46 years behind bars, though he has not been formally sentenced yet.

