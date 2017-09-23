International Festival weekend continues

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – The second day of the International Festival was in full swing on Saturday. Lining the pathways at Elmer Thomas Park was a little bit of culture from countries all over the world! Patrons got a taste of different cuisine, and watched performances from the Oklahoma Fancy Dancers and the International Festival Committee's Street Dancers.

Vicente Nededog is a long time member of the International Festival committee, and says this celebration is unique in Lawton.

"It is so important that in Oklahoma there are a lot of different nationalities,” Nededog said. “And this is the right place to have this event. Because yesterday we had the swearing in of naturalization, and most of the people that are around here are from different nations."

On Sunday, the festival will carry on at Elmer Thomas Park starting at noon and ending at 5 p.m. There will still be performances to catch and vendors to try! It's free to attend, but bring some cash for the vendors who charge!