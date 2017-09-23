Fun all day long at Comanche Nation Fair - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Fun all day long at Comanche Nation Fair

(Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The 26th annual Comanche Nation Fair brought a carnival, contests and tradition to the Comanche Nation Complex this weekend. On Saturday from 6 a.m. to midnight the fair had a little something for everyone.

After the parade Saturday morning, the carnival opened and different tournaments and contests started. The festivities for Saturday ended with a Teen dance after the last contests of the day.
Sunday begins bright and early for some who want to participate, and the carnival opens back at noon with contests to continue throughout the day.

For more information on what is going on tomorrow at the fair... visit Comanche Nation Fair’s website.

