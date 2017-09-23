Buffalo Burgers bring communities together on Fort Sill - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Buffalo Burgers bring communities together on Fort Sill

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) - On Fort Sill 3,000 buffalo burgers were grilled and served for the 36th annual Buffalo Burger Cookout on Saturday. This Cookout brings the Lawton-Fort sill communities together with good food and some fun for the family.

Staff Sergeant Reginald Warren of the 30th Brigade 3-6th ADA helped organize the event, and he said they started preparing at Co-Op Park at 4:30 in the morning.

He said they host this cookout to just have some fun with the community.

"We do it to bring everybody together. To relax and to take their hat off a couple times and chill out," Staff Sgt. Warren said.

The food, music and activities were all free. They estimated 2,500 people made their way to have a burger at the park.

