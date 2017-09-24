Early Sunday morning crash sends one to hospital - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Early Sunday morning crash sends one to hospital

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

GRADY COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - An accident on I-44 early Sunday morning sent one man to the hospital. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said falling asleep at the wheel started the chain reaction crashes. It happened around 4:30 Sunday morning 4.5 miles south of Chickasha.

OHP said 22-year-old Christopher A Pugh was flown to OU Medical with head and internal injuries. His passenger Jordan Moorer was not injured. OHP said Pugh feel asleep, the car drifted off the roadway, hit an embankment and rolled. The car landed in the middle of the westbound lanes of I-44.

Another car driven by 20-year-old Chickasha man Martin Amerson hit the car that was blocking the roadway. Amerson's car then hit a concrete barrier and came to a stop on the shoulder. Amerson was not injured, but his passenger 20 -ear-old Keri Cutler was taken to the hospital for monitoring.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

