Missing Blanchard teens found

BLANCHARD, OK (KSWO) - Two Blanchard teens reported missing two and a half weeks ago were located on Sunday. Blanchard police announced the news.

14-year-old Paula Beller and 17-year-old Jadon Gallaway were reported missing since September 6. Police said they believed Beller ran away with Gallaway, and that they were not in danger. The teens are still in police custody has their disappearance is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.