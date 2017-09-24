Ellis County deputy shot, stand off ends in fire - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Ellis County deputy shot, stand off ends in fire

(Source KOCO) (Source KOCO)

ELLIS COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - An Ellis County Deputy doing okay after getting shot in the leg responding to a welfare check at a home. The Ellis County Sheriff's Office released new details on what led up to the officer's injury. The suspect was barricaded on Saturday all afternoon and into the evening at a home near Fargo.

Deputy Dave Thomas was called out to that home around noon. A family member of the resident thought someone had committed suicide inside. Once he knocked on the door, officials say a shot was fired and hit Thomas' leg. He called for assistance and was taken to safety.

Law enforcement presence grew outside the house shortly after. Sheriff's deputies, OSBI agents and Oklahoma High Patrol troopers were all on the scene.

Officials said around 9 Saturday evening a fire started in the house while the suspect was still inside, and he did not make it out.

Ellis County Sheriff said the entire incident is still under investigation.

