UPDATE: Infant boy found abandoned along interstate in Oklahoma with $5K

By JUSTIN JUOZAPAVICIUS

Associated Press

A 1-month-old baby found on the side of an Oklahoma interstate in a car seat stuffed with $5,500 in cash and a birth certificate is in state custody as authorities investigate why the boy was abandoned.

Oklahoma City police say a church group returning from an amusement park spotted the child Saturday about 10 feet (3 meters) from the shoulder of Interstate 40. Sgt. Gary Knight said Monday that officers also found a Social Security card with the baby.

Police say they located the child's mother through family members and that she's been taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

The church's pastor credits divine intervention in finding the child.

Ken Angel of Abba's House Worship Center in Ada, Oklahoma, says: "God stepped in."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma City police say an infant about 1-month-old is safe after being found abandoned along Interstate 40.

Police say the boy was discovered in a car seat Saturday by a group in a church van that was driving along the interstate.

Police say the baby's mother has been found and is undergoing a mental evaluation.

No names have been released.

Police say the infant was likely left just minutes before he was found because it was sunny and hot at the time and the child was not sunburned.

The boy is now is state custody.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.