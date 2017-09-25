Oklahoma special legislative session on budget to convene

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma lawmakers are returning to Oklahoma City for the start of a special legislative session to address a $215 million shortfall in the state budget.

Members of the House and Senate are to convene Monday for a session expected to last up to two weeks.

Gov. Mary Fallin called the session after the state Supreme Court overturned a $1.50-per-pack "fee" on cigarettes as unconstitutional.

Republican leaders have said the cigarette tax is the clearest path to addressing the shortfall, but don't have enough votes in the House to pass the tax without support from Democrats.

House Democratic Leader Scott Inman, who's running for governor, says many House Democrats likely would support the cigarette tax increase as part of a package that includes raising the gross production tax on oil and gas production.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.