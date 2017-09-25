Fort Sill Apache gets grant to build fuel station - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Fort Sill Apache gets grant to build fuel station

(Source Gila Conservation Coalition) (Source Gila Conservation Coalition)

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - The Fort Sill Apache Tribe has been awarded $800,000 from the federal government to help build a fuel station on its property in southern New Mexico.

Tribal Chairman Jeff Haozous tells the Las Cruces Sun-News (http://bit.ly/2nktMQw) that details still need to be worked out for the project at Akela Flats, but he believes it will be larger than a similar project the tribe recently started in Oklahoma.

That $2.5 million project includes construction of a 4,000-square-foot convenience store and a gas station.

Work on the New Mexico project is expected to begin next year.

The Fort Sill Apache Tribe is based in Oklahoma. But the federal government in 2011 designed a 30-acre parcel between Las Cruces and Deming as the tribe's reservation. The tribe first acquired the land in 1998.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

