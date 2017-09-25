Richardson puts $1M into his Oklahoma governor's bid

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Tulsa attorney Gary Richardson says he's putting $1 million of his own money into his race for the Republican nomination for Oklahoma governor in 2018.

Richardson said in a news release during the weekend he's making the personal loan to his campaign in part because he refuses to be "beholden to the special interest groups."

Richardson also is seeking to stand out in a crowded GOP field that includes several prominent Republican leaders, including Oklahoma City Mick Cornett, state Auditor and Inspector Gary Jones and Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb.

Lamb's most recent campaign finance report shows he's raised more than $2 million.

Richardson spent more than $2 million of his own money in a failed bid as an independent for Oklahoma governor in 2002.

