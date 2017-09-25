Defense begins their case in Alton Nolen beheading trial - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Defense begins their case in Alton Nolen beheading trial

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
MOORE, OK (KSWO)- The defense will begin their case today in the trial of a Moore man accused of beheading his coworker in 2014.

Alton Nolen is accused of beheading one coworker and stabbing another at Vaughan Foods three years ago.

The state rested its case last week after several witnesses took the stand. On Thursday, prosecutors played two interviews conducted by Moore detectives and FBI agents after the crime. During the first interview, Nolen admitted to the crime.

The defense is asking the jury to find Nolen not guilty by reason of insanity.

