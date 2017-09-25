Chickasha man charged with 15 crimes following shootout that injured 7 officers

CHICKASHA, OK (KSWO)- Alex Klingler was charged with 15 counts in Grady County District Court today.

Court documents say that Klingler is facing three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, 11 counts of shooting with intent to kill and one count of maiming.

READ MORE: Chickasha man to be charged in shooting that injured seven officers

The affidavit states that Klingler admitted to a family member that he fired at officers because he "did not want to go to jail for the assault."

On Monday morning, a Grady County judge denied bond for Klingler. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 19th at 2:00 p.m. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.