Lawton man pleads guilty in 2016 murder - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton man pleads guilty in 2016 murder

Joshua Codynah pleaded guilty this morning before his murder trial was set to begin. (Source KSWO) Joshua Codynah pleaded guilty this morning before his murder trial was set to begin. (Source KSWO)
LAWTON, Ok (KSWO) -

A Lawton man accused of murdering a man and stabbing a woman has pleaded guilty to his crimes.

Joshua Codynah accepted a blind plea at the Comanche County Courthouse just before his trial was set to begin.

Codynah admitted to stabbing Michael Mithlo and Cheyenne Tsotaddle while trying to burglarize their home back in August of 2016. Mithlo died from his injuries.

Codynah pleaded guilty to four charges from the incident; felony murder, burglary in the first degree, assault and battery and child neglect.

He will be sentenced on November 22nd.

